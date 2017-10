WWE Survivor Series

The following video is the new promo for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view which is set to take place in Houston, Texas.

So far, no matches are confirmed for the event, but Jinder Mahal has officially challenged Brock Lesnar to a match on the show:

WWE TLC

The following video features highlights from tonight’s WWE TLC social media lounge with Charly Caruso and Mickie James: