WWE TLC

Drew Gulak was not too happy that his championship Powerpoint presentation was removed from the WWE TLC kickoff show tonight; Drew confronted the TLC pre-show panel and posted the following comments on Twitter:

.@DrewGulak‘s highly-anticipated PowerPoint Presentation may have been cut from the #WWETLC #Kickoff, but “the man” will NOT keep him down! pic.twitter.com/l5cjAb8Sb9 — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2017

Silenced by the “big wigs” again. (We know that’s a wig, @ReneeYoungWWE; you’re not fooling anyone.) Down with big wigs; up with big ideas! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 22, 2017

The Miz

The following video features The Miz talking about Kurt Angle’s in-ring return tonight and how he added himself to the 5-on-3 tables, ladders and chairs match: