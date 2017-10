Asuka made her WWE main roster debut tonight, and she picked up the win over Emma, proving RAW is not ready for her. Emma put up a good fight early on, but she ended up tapping out to the Asuka Lock; check out live play by play coverage (via Wrestlezone’s Lovell Porter) and photos and video below: Asuka vs Emma Asuka swings at Emma but Emma ducks under it. Emma jaws with the crowd. Asuka grabs Emma and rolls her into an arm and leg submission. Emma gets to the ropes. Emma grabs an armbar. Asuka counters into a chin lock. Emma escapes. Shoulder block by Emma does zero damage. Emma slaps Asuka. Asuka laughs. Emma hits the ropes. Asuka hits them right behind Emma and hip attacks Emma. Asuka locks in an ankle lock. Emma rolls out of it, which sends Asuka flying out the ring. Emma slams Asuka into the barricade. Emma sends Asuka back into the ring. Emma gets a near fall. Asuka misses a head kick. Emma slams Asuka down to the amt by her hair. Emma sets Asuka up in a tree of woe. Emma kicks Asuka in the back over and over again. Emma pulls Asuka’s hair. Emma-mite sandwich for a near fall. Seated full nelson by Asuka. Asuka fights to her feet. Emma hits Asuka in the face. Asuka screams. Asuka rolls up Emma. Emma kicks out but Asuka immediately hits a sliding knee strike for a near fall. Strike combo by Asuka. Asuka goes up to and hits a missile dropkick. Asuka kicks Emma in the face over and over again. Emma surprises Asuka with a dropkick for another near fall. Emma steps on the back of Asuka’s head. Asuka picks Emma’s ankle and locks in the ankle lock. Emma tries to roll out of it but Asuka rolls with her. Emma gets to her feet. Asuka hits a leg trap German suplex. Emma rolls out of the ring. Emma pulls Asuka out of the ring by her hair. Emma rolls Asuka back into the ring. Emma walks right into a head kick. Asuka slaps on the Asuka Lock. Emma has no choice but to tap out. Winner- Asuka Related: WWE TLC Results For 10/22 You might say @WWEAsuka has been watching some @RealKurtAngle matches to get hyped for their big night tonight! #WWETLC #AnkleLock pic.twitter.com/sx2ovTlsYb — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 23, 2017 Chalk up victory #1 for the #EmpressOfTomorrow @WWEAsuka! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/VfcEte3d7l — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017 Emma vs Asuka at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/2PUG3oe8aU — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 23, 2017