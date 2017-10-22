WWE Stars React To Asuka’s Debut, Triple H Twerks With The New Day At WWE Live Event (Video)

Bill Pritchard

The following Tweets feature reactions from a number of WWE stars after Asuka made her WWE RAW brand debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view:

The Game

The following video features footage of Triple H dancing and twerking with The New Day at tonight’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, before hitting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree to get a pop from the crowd.

Triple H also competed at tonight’s event, stepping in on short notice to face Rusev:

