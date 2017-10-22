WWE Stars React To Asuka’s Debut, Triple H Twerks With The New Day At WWE Live Event (Video)

Empress Of TLC

The following Tweets feature reactions from a number of WWE stars after Asuka made her WWE RAW brand debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view:

Victory in only 6 mins

Welcome to the show Asuka pic.twitter.com/sOmLzyBl3m — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 23, 2017

Boarding flight from Santiago, Chile to the states… I just watched @WWEAsuka v @EmmaWWE and I really enjoyed how competitive the match was! Great stuff from both girls…. #womenswrestling — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2017

The Game

The following video features footage of Triple H dancing and twerking with The New Day at tonight’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, before hitting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree to get a pop from the crowd.

Triple H also competed at tonight’s event, stepping in on short notice to face Rusev:

