WWE Stars React To Asuka’s Debut, Triple H Twerks With The New Day At WWE Live Event (Video)

Empress Of TLC
The following Tweets feature reactions from a number of WWE stars after Asuka made her WWE RAW brand debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view:
The Game
The following video features footage of Triple H dancing and twerking with The New Day at tonight’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, before hitting Kofi Kingston with a Pedigree to get a pop from the crowd.
Triple H also competed at tonight’s event, stepping in on short notice to face Rusev:
