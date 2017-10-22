Enzo Amore Regains The Cruiserweight Championship At WWE TLC (Photos / Video)

Enzo Amore is once again the WWE Cruiserweight Champion after he defeated Kalisto at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Enzo picked up the win after the referee was distracted due to the ring apron being tied up from a previous spot, and he jabbed his thumb in Kalisto’s eye and hit the JawdonZo for the win. Following the match, Charly Caruso asked Enzo for his thoughts on becoming a two-time champion, and he said he had no one to thank but himself and gave himself all of the credit.

