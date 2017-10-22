WWE TLC Results: AJ Styles vs Finn Balor (Photos / Video)

“The Demon” Finn Bálor vs AJ Styles Bálor and Styles lock up. Bálor drives Styles into the corner. Bálor gives Styles a clean break on the ropes. Side headlock by Bálor. Styles sends Bálor into the ropes. Both Bálor and Styles attempt a shoulder block. Neither man budges. Styles and Bálor each take each other down. Neither man can get an advantage. Kidney shot by Bálor. After a leapfrog drop down spot Styles floors Bálor with a dropkick. Bálor ends up on the apron. Styles charges in and eats a head kick. Bálor takes down Styles and traps him in a surfboard stretch. Modified death lock by Bálor. Styles gets to the rope to break the hold. Styles hits a jawbreaker. Sunset flip by Styles. Bálor rolls through and dropkicks Styles in the face. Bálor sets up a dive. Styles cuts Bálor off with a flying elbow. Diving punch by Styles for a near fall. Backbreaker by Styles. Styles lays in a few strikes. Bálor fires up but Styles levels Bálor with a leaping head kick. Styles chops Bálor. Bálor chops Styles. Styles hopes up to the top rope. Bálor immediately kicks Styles off the top rope. Bálor takes Styles out with a topé to the outside. Bálor sends Styles back into the ring. Slingblade by Bálor. Bálor sets up the torpedo dropkick. Styles counters into the ushigoroshi. Styles calls for the Styles Clash. Bálor escapes, but Styles lifts Bálor up and hits a wicked facebuster for another near fall. Bálor double legs Styles and crushes him with a standing double stomp to the face. Corner dropkick by Bálor. Bálor lifts Styles up but Styles rolls into the calf crusher! Bálor tries to get to the bottom rope but Styles rolls him back to the center of the ring. Bálor grabs Styles’ head and slams it into the mat to break the hold. Bálor back body drops Styles to the apron. Styles lands on his feet and sets up the Phoenominal Forearm. Bálor pushes Styles off the top rope. Styles hits the floor hard. Bálor penalty kicks Styles off the apron. torpedo dropkick into the barricade by Bálor. The referee almost counts Styles out but Bálor breaks the count. Styles picks up Bálor and drives him over the German announce table! Styles and Bálor are down. Styles and Bálor both roll into the ring at the same time. Styles and Bálor both cross body each other at the same time. Bálor and Styles pop back up to their feet. Bálor and Styles double clothesline each other. Strike combo by Styles. Bálor surprises Styles with the overhead kick. Bálor sets up a DDT. Styles reverses it but Bálor counters into 1916. Styles counters that but Bálor drops a standing elbow to Styles. Bálor hits 1916. Styles kicks out! Torpedo dropkick by Bálor. Bálor goes up top. Styles Pelé kicks Bálor while he is on the top rope! Styles takes Bálor off the top with a springboard top rope hurricanrana! Styles misses a springboard 450. Clothesline by Bálor. Torpedo dropkick by Bálor. Bálor hits the Coup de Grâs for the win! Winner- Finn Bálor Related: WWE TLC Results For 10/22 Did we mention this is awesome?#WWETLC @AJStylesOrg @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/EJFksQ9aes — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017 Highlights from Finn Balor versus AJ Styles at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/nydB9guJqh — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 23, 2017 Now THAT is the #CoupDeGrace as #TheDemon @FinnBalor triumphs over #SDLive‘s @AJStylesOrg! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/HJOCn9tDbz — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017 Too. Sweet.#WWETLC @FinnBalor @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/erVtJCJod0 — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2017