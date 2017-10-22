Emma Says She’s Not Done With Asuka, Demands A Rematch, Sasha Banks Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Ring Gear (Videos)

#EmmasNotDone

The following video features Emma talking about coming up short to Asuka at WWE TLC, accusing the ‘Empress Of Tomorrow’ of stealing her moment. Emma said tonight marked her first singles pay-per-view match, and Asuka can’t just waltz in here and remain unbeaten, so she wants a rematch tomorrow to take the spotlight back:

WWE TLC

The following video features Sasha Banks commenting on her win over Alicia Fox, and she reveals the inspiration behind her ring gear tonight: