WWE TLC Result: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane & The Bar

TLC Match: Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman, and The Bar

The Shield (and Angle) surround the ring with chairs. Rollins springboards into the ring. Ambrose and Angle attack everyone with chairs. Kane stomps Angle in the corner. Angle, Rollins, and Ambrose destroy Kane and Strowman with the chairs. Ambrose and Rollins dive onto The Bar and Miz. The Shield grabs a ladder and blasts Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro with it. Angle beat Strowman with a ladder on the outside of the ring. Kane tries to chokeslam Ambrose but Rollins saves Ambrose with a springboard knee. The Sheild triple team Kane on the outside. Angle hits Kane in the stomach with the ladder. Rollins and Ambrose clean the announce table. Sheamus and Cesaro attack Rollins and Ambrose from behind. Rollins sends Sheamus into the ring steps. Ambrose crotches Cesaro on the barricade. Kane lands a few uppercuts but Rollins levels him with a chair. Rollins sets Kane on the table. Strowman attacks EVERYONE. Strowman tries to powerbomb Angle but Rollins hits him with a chair. Ambrose and Kane send Strowman into the ring post. Ambrose puts Strowman on the other announce table. Rollins and Ambrose set up two ladders. Ambrose and Rollins frog splash Kane and Strowman. Rollins is clutching at his knee. That can’t be good.

Angle sends Miz back into the ring. Sheamus and Cesaro level Angle with chairs. Sheamus stomps Angle in the corner. Sheamus and Cesaro kick a ladder into Angle’s gut. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Miz try to Cerberus Bomb Angle. Rollins and Ambrose hit the ring and make the save. In the ring, Angle waist locks Miz and hits three German suplexes. Sheamus hits the ring and eats a German suplex. Cesaro runs into the ring and eats a German suplex as well. Kane sits up and gets into the ring. Angle tries to German suplex Kane. Kane fights out of it. Angle picks Kane’s ankle and locks in the Angle Lock! Strowman breaks it up. Strowman tosses Angle into the barricade. Strowman sets up a table. Strowman picks up Angle and running power slams him through the table on the outside. Angle is out. Referees and medical staff come to check on Angle. Rollins and Ambrose attack Strowman. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Miz beat the heck out of Rollins and Ambrose with chairs. Side slam by Kane.

Angle is being helped to the back. Angle drops to his knees. He can’t make it to the back. In the ring, the heels are destroying Ambrose and Rollins. Rollins is sent head first into a steel chair in the corner. Ax handle off the top by Sheamus to Ambrose. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro are taking turns wearing Rollins and Ambrose out with chairs. Running European uppercut by Cesaro. Strowman misses a corner splash and goes head first into a chair. Ambrose and Rollins are fighting for their lives. Kane accidentally hits Strowman with a chair. Strowman pushes Kane clear across the ring. Rollins and Ambrose jump on Kane and Strowman. All five mean kick the crap out of Ambrose and Rollins. The Bar sets up a table and tries to high cross Ambrose through it. The table doesn’t break. Strowman picks up Ambrose and throws him through the table. Miz has Strowman throw Ambrose out of the ring. Miz calls for a garbage truck to pull up next to the stage. The heels drag The Shield down o the stage. Ambrose and Rollins are thrown into the back of the truck. Rollins and Ambrose fight out of it. Rollins and Ambrose climb the truck and dive onto everyone but Miz. Miz realizes he is all alone. Miz runs away. Ambrose catches him. Rollins and Ambrose set up a few tables.

Miz tries to crawl away. Kane saves Miz. Ambrose and Rollins try to suplex Kane through the tables. Strowman makes the save. Kane punches Strowman in the back of the head. Kane grabs Strowman by the throat and chokeslams him through the stage! Kane is standing there leering at Strowman. Strowman’s hand reaches up out of the hole and grabs Kane’s foot. Kane reaches up and pulls down a string of chairs that were hanging from the ceiling. Strowman gets hit with about 10 chairs in the process. Rollins and Ambrose send Miz into the LED board. Kane grabs Ambrose and Rollins. Kane chokeslams them both through tables. Strowman crawls out of the hole. Kane looks shocked. Miz begs Strowman not to do this. Strowman sends Miz back into the LED board and decks Sheamus and Cesaro. Strowman tries to put Kane in the trash. The heels gang up on Strowman. Miz and the rest throw Strowman into the back of the garbage truck. Miz has the technician pull the lever.

Strowman is trapped (or has been crushed to death) in the back of the truck. Sheamus sends Rollins back into the ring. Miz, Sheamus, and Cesaro enter the ring, Shield style. DDT by Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus hit their finish on Rollins. Ambrose breaks up the pin. Angle’s music hits and he walks back to the ring. Cesaro runs at Angle but eats a back body drop on the ramp. Sheamus gets Angle Slammed on the floor. Cesaro gets up and Angle promptly Angle Slams him through a table. Angle gets in the ring and tackles Miz. Kane clothesline Angle. Kane sets up the tombstone. Ambrose and Rollins make the save. Ambrose and Rollins spear Kane through the barricade. Miz sneaks up behind Angle and hits the Skull Crushing Finale! Angle kicks out! Miz tries another Skull Crushing Finale but Angle reverses it into the Angle Lock. Miz kicks Angle away. Angle falls outside. Ambrose, Rollins, and Angle all surround Miz. Rollins hits the Ripcord V-Trigger, Ambrose hits Dirt Deeds, then Angle hits an Angle Slam. The Shield Cerberus Bombs Miz for the win.

Winners- Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose

