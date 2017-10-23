Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett Claims ‘Anthem Is Out Of Money’; Impact Wrestling & Anthem Issue Response

WrestleZone reached out to Jeff Jarrett following Impact Wrestling’s announcement that Impact has terminated it’s business relationship with Jeff and Global Force Entertainment Inc.

When asked for comment about his termination Jarrett responded to WrestleZone with the following, “Anthem is out of money.”

WrestleZone reached out to Impact Wrestling with Jarrett’s claim for comment and Impact responded to WrestleZone with the following, “That statement is inaccurate. Anthem and IMPACT Wrestling are looking forward to a successful 6-day tour in Ottawa, Nov. 5-10, and much more.”

