The Shield Reunites Tonight… On WWE Ride Along (Video), James Ellsworth Wishes Carmella A Happy Birthday

|
The Shield Reunites Tonight… On WWE Ride Along
WWE has released the following description and video promoting tonight’s brand new episode of Ride Along debuting after Monday Night RAW:
Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s Return: Whose Idea Was It?, When Was He Medically Cleared?, Is Another WWE Match Possible?, More
James Ellsworth Wishes Carmella A Happy Birthday
James Ellsworth has posted the following to Twitter wishing Carmella, who he would do ANYTHING for, a happy birthday. Carmella turns 30 today: