Bret Hart Comments On Davey Boy Smith Jr’s Heroics; DB Jr. Thanks Fans & Shares Inspirational Message

Bret Hart Comments On His Davey Boy Smith Jr’s Heroics; DB Jr. Thanks Fans & Shares Inspirational Message

Earlier today we reported that IWGP Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. saved a woman’s life in Calgary last night as she attempted to jump off a bridge.

Davey’s uncle and WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart has since posted the following on Twitter praising his nephew’s life saving actions:

Davey has also taken to Twitter again to thank the fans for all of their support following his ordeal. He also encourages those struggling to reach out for help and generally leaves a heart felt, inspirational message:
