Top Smackdown Name Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW Venue *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting Shane McMahon is backstage at WWE RAW tonight in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Shane is still scheduled for an advertised appearance on WWE Smackdown tomorrow night, but flew to Green Bay earlier this morning. It was not explicitly stated why he is at the venue, but it is likely to do with WWE starting to build towards Survivor Series tonight and the recent changes due to other talent illnesses and emergencies.