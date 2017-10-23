Backstage News On Match Scheduled For RAW, Several WWE Survivor Series Matches Including Major Guest Appearance *Spoilers*

As it has been advertised, Brock Lesnar will be appearing on WWE RAW tonight to respond to Jinder Mahal’s Survivor Series challenge, which he will be accepting, PWInsider.com is reporting not only will Lesnar accept the match, but John Cena is being reported as the special guest referee for the match.

Additionally, a RAW versus Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series match will also be set up, and Bayley will face Sasha Banks tonight to see who is the Team RAW captain. A men’s Survivor Series match is also expected, which could be why Shane McMahon is at the show this week.

Finally, PWInsider is reporting a Cruiserweight division elimination tag team match is expected, with the following teams:

Enzo Amore (team captain), Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari

– versus –

Kalisto (team captain), Sin Cara, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali