Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Timetable

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Roman Reigns won't miss too much time after dealing with a viral illness, and should be able to return shortly before Survivor Series. According to sources, Reigns' illness won't keep him out of the ring for an extended amount of time, but it was noted by PWSheet that Reigns could be kept off of TV a bit longer for storyline purposes. Reigns was kept off of the WWE TLC event along with Bray Wyatt due to a recent viral meningitis outbreak. Reigns is featured in the new Survivor Series promo so it is always possible that he could still appear at the event if cleared.