Did Kurt Angle’s Return Help Last Night’s WWE TLC Social Media Score?, Five Things To Know Before WWE RAW (Video)

WWE TLC

According to Nielsen Social, last night’s WWE TLC event had 104,000 uniques and 187,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 122,000 uniques and 211,000 interactions for WWE Hell In A Cell.

Additionally, last night’s event had 86,000 uniques and 594,000 interactions on Twitter, which is a big rise over the 64,000 uniques and 435,000 interactions for Hell In A Cell.

Overall, last night’s event had 191,000 total uniques and 781,000 total interactions, which is down from the 201,000 total uniques, but up from 718,000 total interactions Hell In A Cell had.

This is the third WWE pay-per-view event in a row that has ranked on Nielsen’s series and specials list after Summerslam did not rank at all in August. Last night’s WWE TLC event ranked second overall behind the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead on AMC.

WWE RAW

The following video features Cathy Kelley talking about the five things the WWE Universe needs to know before tonight’s new episode of WWE RAW in Green Bay, Wisconsin: