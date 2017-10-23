WWE Reportedly Planning Two More Interpromotional Matches For Survivor Series *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting WWE is planning to run the following two interpromotional matches at WWE Survivor Series next month:

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz versus United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

This news follows an earlier report that WWE is currently planning three traditional Survivor Series elimination tag matches, and a possible special guest referee for the impending Jinder Mahal versus Brock Lesnar match.

Backstage News On Match Scheduled For RAW, Several WWE Survivor Series Matches Including Major Guest Appearance *Spoilers*

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 19th in Houston, Texas.