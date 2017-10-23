WWE Mobile Games Getting Zombified For Halloween, NFL Star Gets Custom Undertaker Cleats (Photos)

Zombified!

WWE.com posted the following details on the ‘zombified’ themes coming to various WWE mobile games and apps in time for Halloween:

WWE Champions / WWE Immortals

Encounter playable zombies that are fully rendered in 3D

Experience a full month of new and unique Halloween-themed content

Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE SuperCard

Access new photo-based zombie card packs

Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE TapMania

Encounter all-new playable zombie characters

Experience new and unique Halloween-themed content

Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

Undertaker

Last week we reported Minnesota Vikings star Kyle Rudolph was getting a custom pair of Undertaker themed cleats for yesterday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Artist Mache posted the following photos of the finished cleats before yesterday’s game:

