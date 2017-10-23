WWE Mobile Games Getting Zombified For Halloween, NFL Star Gets Custom Undertaker Cleats (Photos)

Bill Pritchard
WWE Games Getting Zombified, NFL Star Gets Custom Undertaker Cleats

Photo Credit: 2K Sports

Zombified!

WWE.com posted the following details on the ‘zombified’ themes coming to various WWE mobile games and apps in time for Halloween:

WWE Champions / WWE Immortals

  • Encounter playable zombies that are fully rendered in 3D
  • Experience a full month of new and unique Halloween-themed content
  • Available to download now in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android

WWE SuperCard

WWE TapMania

Visit WWE.com for complete details.

Related: WWE Supercard Reveals Halloween Themed Cards & Events (Photos), Snoop Dogg’s WWE 2K18 Roster Rap (Video)

Undertaker

Last week we reported Minnesota Vikings star Kyle Rudolph was getting a custom pair of Undertaker themed cleats for yesterday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Artist Mache posted the following photos of the finished cleats before yesterday’s game:

Related: The Bar & Axel Attend Vikings Game Before WWE TLC, Miz Grand Marshalls Parade As David S. Pumpkins
The UndertakerUndertakerWWEwwe supercard
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"