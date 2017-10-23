MLW Confirms Matt Riddle vs Filthy Tom Lawlor As Main Event For ‘Never Say Never’

MLW issued the following, confirming Matt Riddle versus “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will main event their “Never Say Never” live event this December in Orlando: ORLANDO – Major League Wrestling (MLW®) has signed the main event for MLW: Never Say Never on Thursday night December 7th in Orlando, FL at GILT Nightclub. Matt Riddle will fight “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in a battle of two UFC fighters turned pro wrestlers. You can buy tickets now at: . will fightin a battle of two UFC fighters turned pro wrestlers. You can buy tickets now at: http://mlw.eventbrite.com Following a controversial victory over Olympian Jeff Cobb earlier this month at MLW: One-Shot , Lawlor called out Cobb’s tag team partner and friend Matt Riddle. Riddle publicly answered the challenge last week and officials have now made the match official. . Will Riddle avenge his “tag team bro” Jeff Cobb? Will Lawlor find another way to get a filthy albeit big win in his young pro wrestling career? Find out in 45 days at MLW: Never Say Never . Tickets are on sale now at http://mlw.eventbrite.com Ticket prices range from $15 – $45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available. http://www.MLW.com More grapplers and matches will be announced soon at MLW: Never Say Never is an all ages event . Bell time is 7pm. MLW: Never Say Never will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on December 7th with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv . Learn more about MLW.tv at: GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando. Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops. Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT. MORE ABOUT MLW: Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day. MLW content has been distributed commercially in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories. Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/MLW MLW is on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/majorleaguewrestling Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com