Kurt Angle Confirms Several RAW vs Smackdown Brand Matches At Survivor Series

During the opening segment on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Kurt Angle confirmed the following matches would take place at next month’s WWE Survivor Series PPV:

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos

The Miz versus Baron Corbin

Alexa Bliss versus Natalya

Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

According to recent reports, another elimination match may still be added to the card. When addressing the Mahal versus Lesnar match, Angle confirmed the match is taking place, and that Lesnar would address it after Mahal challenged him last week on WWE Smackdown Live.

Backstage News On Match Scheduled For RAW, Several WWE Survivor Series Matches Including Major Guest Appearance *Spoilers*

Check out Angle’s announcement below: