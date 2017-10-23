WWE RAW Results (10/23) Survivor Series Matches Announced, Team Smackdown Invades Raw!

WWE Raw Results October 23rd, 2017

In Ring Segment: Kurt Angle As Angle tries to speak the crowd drowns him out with "you deserve it chants". Angle says stories have a beginning middle and end. last night Angle wrote a new chapter. He has never felt better than he did last night. It's time to move on to Survivor Series. This year, Raw will once again take on Smackdown at the event. Smackdown's best against Raw's best. Here is the match line up as of right now: Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs Smackdown Women's Champion Natalya Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs United States Champion Baron Corbin Raw Tag Team Champions The Sheild vs Smackdown Tag Champions The Usos Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs WWE Champion Jinder Mahal There will also be two five on five elimination match. A men's and a women's match. Angle says he is going to make sure his show is the most dominant in the WWE. It's true, it's damn true. The Miz, Curtis Axel, and The Bar interrupt. Miz complains that when Reigns went down Angle should have made Ambrose and Rollins fight two-on-five. Angle abused his power so he could have one more run in the spotlight. Miz says Angle doesn't deserve to be in a WWE ring. Angle needs to resign now. Angle says he is going to just go to his office. Miz has the heels surround the ring. The Shield hit the ring to back Angle up. Miz says it doesn't matter if Ambrose and Rollins are there, they are still outnumbered. Angle says they are going to have a tag match right now. Miz and The Bar vs Ambrose, Rollins and AJ Styles! Styles joins The Shield in the ring. It will be #RAW vs. #SDLive once again at @WWE #SurvivorSeries this year, and THIS is how it's shaping up to look! @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/fITUH6eURo — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2017

