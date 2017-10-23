AJ Styles Teams With The Shield On WWE RAW, Unseen Footage Of Nakamura/Orton vs Owens/Zayn (Video)

WWE RAW

Kurt Angle confirmed AJ Styles would team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

Styles, who appeared on RAW for ‘one night only’ ended up scoring the pinfall on Cesaro after a Phenomenal Forearm; check out highlights from tonight’s opening contest below:

WWE

The following video features unseen footage of the WWE Smackdown Live match between the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton against best friends Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens: