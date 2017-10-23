Asuka Makes Her WWE RAW In-Ring Debut (Photos / Video), Shane McMahon Appears On RAW, Kurt Angle’s Next Announcement

RAW vs Smackdown

As noted earlier tonight, Shane McMahon was flown in to Green Bay, Wisconsin for tonight’s WWE RAW TV taping, and was seen on air in a backstage segment with Kurt Angle.

The two met in Angle’s office and made small talk about their respective matches at Hell In A Cell and TLC, and Angle thanked Shane for letting RAW have AJ Styles the past two nights. Shane took exception to a few comments and Kurt apologized, but Shane said Smackdown would crush RAW at Survivor Series before leaving, with Kurt asking if that’s how this was going to be, and they ended up shaking hands.

On a related note, Kurt Angle is also confirmed to announce his RAW Men’s team for the traditional elimination tag team match at Survivor Series later tonight.

Asuka

Following her WWE TLC debut last night, Asuka made her RAW in-ring debut, defeating Emma on tonight’s show.

Emma requested the rematch after last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view, but Asuka ended up winning in about five minutes, making Emma tap out to the Asuka Lock.