Updated WWE Survivor Series PPV Card Following This Week’s Episode Of RAW; Six Confirmed Matches

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series event card, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 19th in Houston, Texas.
Kurt Angle confirmed each match tonight on RAW, with Alicia Fox earning the team captain spot for RAW’s Women in a triple threat match:
Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos
The Miz versus Baron Corbin
Alexa Bliss versus Natalya
Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
