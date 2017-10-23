Updated WWE Survivor Series PPV Card Following This Week’s Episode Of RAW; Six Confirmed Matches

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series event card, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 19th in Houston, Texas.

Kurt Angle confirmed each match tonight on RAW, with Alicia Fox earning the team captain spot for RAW’s Women in a triple threat match:

Shane McMahon Declares RAW ‘Under Siege’, Team Smackdown Invades RAW! (Photos / Video)

Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos

The Miz versus Baron Corbin

Alexa Bliss versus Natalya

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW – TBD

versus

Team Smackdown – TBD

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Captain: Alicia Fox)

versus

Team Smackdown Live – TBD

