Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Respond To Jinder Mahal, Shawn Michaels Challenges Johnny Gargano To An ‘Ab-Off’ At NXT Takeover (Video)

Beast vs Maharaja

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman showed up on WWE RAW tonight and responded to Jinder Mahal’s challenge, which is now an official match set for Survivor Series.

Heyman started by talking about how dominant his client has been, and said Jinder Mahal has struggled to keep his championship. Heyman said he praised the RAW Heavyweight division and Brock’s recent opponents and rightfully so, but said Jinder is a joke. He said people think of worthy champions like Ric Flair, Triple H and Brock himself, and Jinder is not Lesnar’s equal on Smackdown.

Heyman continues by saying Brock makes whatever brand he’s on the supreme brand, and Jinder’s going to Suplex City, but it doesn’t end there. Heyman says the last time a Smackdown star (Randy Orton) fought Lesnar, he left the locker room stunned and the opponent beaten. Heyman officially accepted the challenge on Brock’s behalf, and Brock smirked at the camera as they both left.

Fantasy Matchup?

Shawn Michaels has been posting several videos on his Twitter account in an attempt to get Johnny Gargano “back on track” after his recent run of bad luck.

Michaels challenged Gargano to an ‘ab-off’ contest that would go down at NXT Takeover War Games; check out the video below: