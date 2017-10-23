RAW Women’s Survivor Series Team Captain Confirmed, Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For 205 Live

Team Foxy Alicia Fox is the RAW Women’s team captain for Survivor Series after she defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley on WWE RAW tonight. Kurt Angle booked the match after the trio argued about who should be the captain, and he told them to settle it in the ring like they always do. Fox hit Bayley with her own Belly-To-Bayley suplex and knocked her out of the ring, and Sasha looked to make her tap to the Banks Statement. Fox ended up winning after she countered the submission, then knocked Banks into Bayley on the apron before rolling Bayley up for the win. Elated with her win, Fox then celebrated with the members of the Green Bay Packers sitting at ringside; it’s unknown when Fox will select the rest of her team for Survivor Series. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Right? #RAW @AliciaFoxy @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/7pMXVDoGHD — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 24, 2017 SHE’S DONE IT! @AliciaFoxy will CAPTAIN the #RAW Women’s team at @WWE #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/1DSjhxAaUS — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2017 Related: WWE RAW Results For 10/23 205 Live Kalisto announced he will invoke his rematch clause and will challenge Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live.