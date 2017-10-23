Shane McMahon Declares RAW ‘Under Siege’, Team Smackdown Invades RAW! (Photos / Video)

Kurt Angle prepared to reveal his RAW Men’s Survivor Series team at the end of tonight’s show, but Shane McMahon and Smackdown fired the first shot in the war by invading RAW tonight.

Kurt came to the ring and went to make his announcement, but Shane McMahon instead came out through the crowd flanked by the entire Smackdown roster. Shane approached Kurt and said ‘under siege’, a remark he made earlier in the night, and Kurt ran backstage and Shane sent them to chase him down.

First attacked Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews, then they started attacking the crew members as they made their way backstage and continued to attack the rest of the RAW locker room. The women squared off before Smackdown made their way further backstage, taking out The Shield’s Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose before Corbin and Rusev dragged Angle outside to watch.

The Smackdown roster forced Angle back into the ring where Shane was still waiting, and Shane said Angle should bring his gold medal and what’s left of the RAW roster, and they will finish this at Survivor Series, then signaled for Team Blue to leave through the crowd.

