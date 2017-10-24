The New Day Cuts Hip-Hop Styled Anti-RAW Promo (Video), Former Tag Partners Spar During #UnderSiege

The New Day Cuts Hip-Hop Styled Anti-RAW Promo

Big E has shared the following video on-line featuring he and the rest of The New Day cutting a promo on RAW shortly after their #UnderSiege attack on the red brand:

Former Tag Partners Spar During #UnderSiege

During last night’s #UnderSiege attack, featuring the Smackdown Live roster running roughshod on the RAW roster, it’s interesting to note that Chad Gable was the wrestler to lay out Jason Jordan in the locker room area.