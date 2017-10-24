The New Day Cuts Hip-Hop Styled Anti-RAW Promo (Video), Former Tag Partners Spar During #UnderSiege

Nick Hausman
The New Day Cuts Hip-Hop Styled Anti-RAW Promo (Video), Former Tag Partners Spar During #UnderSiege

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 22: Sheamus and member of team “The New Day” dance during to the WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome on February 22, 2017 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The New Day Cuts Hip-Hop Styled Anti-RAW Promo

Big E has shared the following video on-line featuring he and the rest of The New Day cutting a promo on RAW shortly after their #UnderSiege attack on the red brand:

Former Tag Partners Spar During #UnderSiege

During last night’s #UnderSiege attack, featuring the Smackdown Live roster running roughshod on the RAW roster, it’s interesting to note that Chad Gable was the wrestler to lay out Jason Jordan in the locker room area.
big echad gablejason jordanthe new day
