WWE Smackdown Live Preview: Will RAW Be Looking For Revenge?, Sunil Singh Takes On AJ Styles, More

Tonight’s Smackdown Live takes place from the BMO Harris Bank Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI.

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On if the RAW roster will be looking for payback on Smackdown for their attack on Monday night:

Riding high off his victory at WWE TLC, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle invited SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon to last night’s Monday Night Raw. Angle may not have realized it at the time, but as the battle for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series draws near, he was inviting the enemy in through the front door. As Angle was set to disclose the members of Raw’s team for the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match, Shane-O-Mac had a revelation of his own to make: He did not come to Raw alone. And with that, nearly all of SmackDown’s Superstars swarmed the arena, overwhelming Team Red, its roster and its General Manager. While Team Blue will certainly be reveling in getting one up on their rivals, there is no doubt that Raw is seething after Monday’s ransacking. Will Team Red be looking for payback? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

On Sunil Singh taking on AJ Styles:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe when he issued a challenge to Raw’s Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, for a Champion vs. Champion showdown at WWE Survivor Series. While The Modern Day Maharaja sought to bask in this monumental moment, AJ Styles had other thoughts, calling out the WWE Champion and eventually clobbering him with a Pele kick. An embarrassed Mahal demanded payback later in the night, declaring that Sunil Singh will step forward to defend his honor against The Phenomenal One, which led to Daniel Bryan making the match. Will Singh make the WWE Champion proud, or will Styles, just two days removed from a grueling bout with Finn Bálor at WWE TLC, continue to bolster his case for a WWE Championship opportunity?