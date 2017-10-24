Young Bucks Allude To #BCInvasion Inspiring #UnderSiege?, Last Day To Buy One WWE Tee & Get One For $1

|
Young Bucks Allude To #BCInvasion Inspiring #UnderSiege
Last night just before the Smackdown Live roster attacked RAW Shane McMahon tweeted out the following:
Interesting that just a few minutes later Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks tweeted out the following seeming to imply Bullet Club may have given WWE some creative inspiration:
