Young Bucks Allude To #BCInvasion Inspiring #UnderSiege?, Last Day To Buy One WWE Tee & Get One For $1

Young Bucks Allude To #BCInvasion Inspiring #UnderSiege

Last night just before the Smackdown Live roster attacked RAW Shane McMahon tweeted out the following:

Interesting that just a few minutes later Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks tweeted out the following seeming to imply Bullet Club may have given WWE some creative inspiration:

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine if WWE had actually let Bullet Club in the building last month. We could have got the same ending we got on RAW last night only the Smackdown Live roster would have been… Bullet Club.

