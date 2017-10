This past Friday Kevin Owens left WWE’s South American tour suddenly for what was described by WWE as, “personal reasons.”

Owens and his wife Karina have posted the following to social media thanking friends, family and fans for their outpour of support:

The outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and peers these past few days has been overwhelming.

Thank you all.

We appreciate it. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2017