What Creative Changes Were Made To RAW Last Night?, KUSHIDA’s Reaction To Enzo Using His Move (Explicit)

What Creative Changes Were Made To RAW Last Night?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the plans for last night’s RAW originally had Sasha Banks and Bayley as a singles match.

The match was changed to a triple threat to also included Alicia Fox. Fox won the match and will now be the RAW Women’s Team Captain at Survivor Series.

PWInsider also reports that the ten-man cruiserweight tag-team match was supposed to be an elimination match but was changed late in the day by creative.

KUSHIDA’s Reaction To Enzo Using His Move

NJPW’s KUSHIDA has posted the following, EXPLICIT, reaction on Twitter to Enzo using his “wind up punch” last week on 205 Live:

Here is video of Enzo doing the move: