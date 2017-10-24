The Latest On A Possible Miz & Maryse Reality Show, WWE Releases Total Bellas Season Finale Preview Clip

Nick Hausman
the miz

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Latest On A Possible Miz & Maryse Reality Show

PWInsider.com has a new report out regarding a potential reality show featuring The Miz & Maryse.

Related: WWE Power Couple Getting Their Own Reality Show? 

In the report they note that the working title for the series is The It Couple.

Singer Ryan Cabrera is an old friend of The Miz’s and would likely a part of the cast alongside other close friends of Miz and Maryse like Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Releases Total Bellas Season Finale Preview Clip

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Nikki Bella and Natalya soak in the excitement of WrestleMania before the event begins at the Citrus Bowl in Florida.
Dolph ZigglerMarysenatalyanikki bellaThe Miz
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"