The Latest On A Possible Miz & Maryse Reality Show, WWE Releases Total Bellas Season Finale Preview Clip

The Latest On A Possible Miz & Maryse Reality Show

PWInsider.com has a new report out regarding a potential reality show featuring The Miz & Maryse.

In the report they note that the working title for the series is The It Couple.

Singer Ryan Cabrera is an old friend of The Miz’s and would likely a part of the cast alongside other close friends of Miz and Maryse like Dolph Ziggler.

