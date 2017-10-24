Nikki Bella Scores Season High Best ’36 Out Of 40′ In Week Six Of Dancing w/ The Stars (Photo Gallery)

WWE.com has released their latest report covering Nikki Bella’s continued performance, and success, this season on Dancing With The Stars. Last night Nikki scored her season high best of “36 out of 40.” You can find an excerpt of WWE.com’s report as well as a photo gallery featuring Nikki from last night below. Related: Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella’s Baby Daughter Does Her 1st ‘Yes!’ Chant (Video) Nikki Bella isn’t hanging up her dancing shoes just yet! The Superstar is still in the hunt for the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars” after an Argentine Tango on Movie Night of Season 25 of ABC’s reality hit. Nikki received a 36 out of 40 for the foreign film-influenced tango with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, bringing a dreamy, French twist to the ballroom, as John Cena, Brie Bella, Maryse and mom Kathy watched from the audience. “That was so romantic, what you would expect from a foreign film, from a foreign language – the language of love,” guest judge Shania Twain said of the dance, which was done to a French song. “That was beautiful, very elegant.” Judge Bruno Tonioli agreed: “You just presented a little side of yourself that you should explore. It was like a French perfume, intriguing, like it never leaves your mind.” After the judges’ scores and comments, Nikki and Artem were informed early on Monday’s episode that they were safe from elimination! Nikki still needs your votes to stay in the running for The Mirror Ball Trophy. Call to vote for Nikki toll-free at 1-800-868-3409. (Save this number, as it will be Nikki and Artem’s number to dial each week!) Note, only your first nine votes count, and phonelines stay open for only 60 minutes after the finish of “Dancing with the Stars” in your local time zone. You can also vote nine times online at dwtsvote.abc.go.com.