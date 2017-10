ProWrestlingSheet.com has a new report out regarding an incident this past weekend between Jeff Jarrett and Real Canadian Wrestling. We have included some highlights below. The full report can be read HERE. Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett Claims ‘Anthem Is Out Of Money’; Impact Wrestling & Anthem Issue Response RCW promoter Steven Ewaschuk claims Jarrett arrived late and slightly intoxicated to their show last Friday night

Jarrett claimed he had trouble at the Canadian boarder and had to be back there by 6 am to clear it up

Jarrett allegedly then drank until he passed out in the locker room and had to be woken up at intermission to take photos with fans

Jarrett did not come to the ring for his match when his music played and his opponent cut a promo saying that Jeff was, “upstairs getting drunk”

When Jeff did appear for the match the two wrestlers stalled for ten minutes

Jarrett told Ewaschuk he would update him on his boarder situation but has yet to do so

Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to Jarrett for comment and he referred to Ewaschuk as, “amateur” RCW has provided Pro Wrestling Sheet with the following clip from the Jeff Jarrett RCW match from this past Friday night: