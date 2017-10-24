Another Possible Survivor Series Related Match Scheduled For Tonight’s WWE SD Live *Spoilers*

PWInsider.com is reporting another match is likely to take place on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live that would have a Survivor Series stipulation attached.

Currently, plans are written for Charlotte Flair vs Tamina vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Naomi in a Fatal 5 Way match, with the winner earning the team captain spot on the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series team.

Additionally, it was noted the two out of three falls match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, which was reported to be in the plans for tonight, appears to be a lock now.

PWInsider.com also noted they have not heard about any RAW talents being backstage at tonight’s show, but to take that with a grain of salt.