AJ Styles & The New Day Celebrate In Chile (Video), Two Smackdown Stars Set To Be Pushed As New Tag Team?

WWE Smackdown Live

F4WOnline.com is reporting WWE looks to be pushing Rusev and Aiden English as an official tag team on WWE Smackdown Live moving forward. The pair is reportedly penciled in for an eight man tag team match on tonight’s show, teaming with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin against The New Day and The Usos.

Related: Another Possible Survivor Series Related Match Scheduled For Tonight’s WWE SD Live *Spoilers*

WWE Live

The following video features AJ Styles and The New Day taking part in a post-match celebration after a live event in Santiago, Chile: