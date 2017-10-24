Bullet Club Offering A ‘McMahon’ Discount For ROH San Antonio Event (Video), Alicia Fox Comments On Being RAW Team Captain For Survivor Series

Ring Of Honor

The following video features Bullet Club promoting Ring Of Honor’s upcoming live event in San Antonio, Texas, which is also the same day and city where WWE scheduled a NXT live event.

Cody Rhodes talks about WWE ignoring all the other promotions, but says that recently changed and references the cease and desist order sent to the Young Bucks. He continues by saying they stole all of his Dad’s ideas (referencing WWE bringing back War Games and Starrcade) and WWE is piggybacking off of them, but said they want everyone at the ROH show, and offered the McMahons free tickets.

The group then nixed that idea and instead offered a 10% discount to anyone with ‘McMahon’ on their photo ID, and Cody later tweeted and said the offer is real. Check out the video below; Ring Of Honor will be at the Austin Highway Events Center on Friday, November 17th with a bell time of 7:30 p.m. local time.

#BulletClub offering discount for ROH San Antonio; if your last name is ‘McMahon’ you might want to watch this! pic.twitter.com/bioFjIu0k2 — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) October 24, 2017

Team Foxy

Alicia Fox posted the following after she defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks on WWE RAW to earn the right to captain RAW’s Women’s team at Survivor Series

