Shane McMahon Comments On Having Smackdown Attack The RAW Roster, Will James Storm Steal The Show At Bound For Glory? (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live In regards to having Smackdown invade RAW, Shane McMahon opened the show and talked about unleashing a plan and learning to strike first. He said Kurt Angle called him for a favor and he sent AJ Styles for WWE TLC, but he had other plans after Kurt tried to insult them and said Smackdown couldn't measure up to RAW. Shane said AJ stayed for RAW and that's when they knew their plan would go down, and he unleashed #UnderSiege and Kurt should have been more weary of him being at RAW last night. Bound For Glory The following video features James Storm talking about bringing everything he has in the ring, and why being on Bound For Glory means everyone should give their all, no matter where they are on the card: