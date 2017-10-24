Daniel Bryan Confirms Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team, Fashion Files Finally Solves Their ‘2B’ Attacker Mystery? (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Daniel Bryan confirmed the following names will all be members of the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series team:

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Naomi

Tamina

Carmella

Bryan continued and said the five of them would also meet tonight in a Fatal 5 Way match, with the winner becoming the team captain. As seen on WWE RAW last night, Alicia Fox is the team captain for the RAW Women’s team, and only confirmed participant so far.

Related: WWE Smackdown Live Results For 10/24

Fashion Dogs

The following is the latest episode of Fashion Files, which took on a Reservoir Dogs theme this week. The segment appeared to confirm ‘2B’ is in fact the rumored solution to the ‘Who Attacked Breezango?’ mystery, as The Ascension said The Bludgeon Brothers are clearly behind this all.

Next week’s new segment is sure to get stranger…er, as Fashion Files’ next case will be called “Strangerer Things”: