Kevin Owens Returns To WWE Smackdown Live, Big Survivor Series Qualifier & AJ Styles Match Announced For Next Week’s Show

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens returned to WWE on tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live, first appearing in a backstage segment with best friend Sami Zayn.

Owens was off of this weekend’s live events in Argentina and Chile after leaving the WWE live show in Buenos Aires, citing a family issue as the reason for his absence.

Owens approached Zayn backstage as he was arriving tonight, and said he had talked to Shane McMahon, and he also had a Survivor Series qualifying match. Owens will face Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, with the winner joining the Smackdown Men’s Team.

On a related note, AJ Styles versus Samir Singh was also confirmed for next week’s show by Daniel Bryan. Jinder Mahal called for the match after Styles defeated and embarrassed Samir’s brother Sunil on tonight’s show.