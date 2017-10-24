WWE Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team Captain Confirmed, Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler ‘Rubber Match’ Set For Next Week’s Show

WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch is the team captain for the Smackdown Women’s team at Survivor Series after winning a Fatal 5 Way match on tonight’s show.

Lynch made Carmella tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her to pick up the win; her team is complete as the other four competitors make up the Smackdown team. Alicia Fox is the RAW team captain after earning her spot on last night’s episode of RAW.

WWE Smackdown Live

The ‘rubber match’ between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler is set to take place on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, and they will settle their differences in a two out of three falls match.

Roode proposed the match after Ziggler challenged him to a final match to break the tie between them, and Dolph made a comment about embarrassing Roode twice. Roode picked up on this and said ‘twice’ gave him an idea, and called for a two of three falls match so a true winner would emerge.

Moments after the challenge, WWE confirmed the match would take place, and the winner would join the Smackdown Men’s team at Survivor Series.