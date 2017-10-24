First Smackdown Men’s Team Member For Survivor Series Confirmed, Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live

WWE Survivor Series

Randy Orton is the first member of the Men’s Survivor Series team after defeating Sami Zayn in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Zayn nearly stole the win after Kevin Owens ran down and tried to interfere, but Orton hit Zayn with a low blow and dropped him with a RKO as Owens watched.

WWE Smackdown Live

The following matches and segments have been confirmed for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Norfolk, Virginia:

Survivor Series Qualifying Match

Kevin Owens vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Survivor Series Qualifying Match (2/3 Falls Match)

Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler

– Fashion Files returns with “Strangerer Things”