Updated WWE Survivor Series PPV Lineup Following This Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series event card, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 19th in Houston, Texas.

Kurt Angle confirmed each match on RAW last night, with several of Smackdown’s spots being filled on tonight’s show:

Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos

The Miz versus Baron Corbin

Alexa Bliss versus Natalya

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW – TBD

versus

Team Smackdown – Randy Orton + TBD (Smackdown will confirm two more Men’s team participants on next week’s show)

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW – Alicia Fox (Captain)

versus

Team Smackdown Live – Becky Lynch (Captain), Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina

