Updated WWE Survivor Series PPV Lineup Following This Week’s Episode Of WWE Smackdown Live

The following matches have been confirmed for the WWE Survivor Series event card, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 19th in Houston, Texas.
Kurt Angle confirmed each match on RAW last night, with several of Smackdown’s spots being filled on tonight’s show:
Brock Lesnar versus Jinder Mahal
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose versus The Usos
The Miz versus Baron Corbin
Alexa Bliss versus Natalya
Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
