John Cena Sr. Comments On His Son’s Feud w/ Roman, WWE Celebrates Triple H & Stephanie’s Anniversary (Video)

John Cena Sr. Comments On His Son’s Feud w/ Roman

John Cena Sr. gave the following comment to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso in regards to his son John Cena’s feud and match with Roman Reigns:

“Both John and Roman did a great job,” said Cena Sr. “It took two performers to make that work.”

This quote is included in Barrasso’s latest “Week In Wrestling” for SI.com which can be found HERE

WWE Celebrates Triple H & Stephanie’s Anniversary

WWE has released the following video on Twitter celebrating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s fourteenth wedding anniversary: