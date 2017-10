Bullet Club Teases Hulk Hogan & Steve Austin For WK12

Justin Barrasso noted the following in regards to Bullet Club in his latest Week In Wrestling column for SI.com:

The Young Bucks recently conducted an interview with Sports Illustrated where both Matt and Nick mentioned they would love to include Hulk Hogan in their Bullet Club entrance at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom next January, but “The Villain” Marty Scurll respectfully disagreed with his Bullet Club brethren. “I actually have a different wrestling legend in mind for my Wrestle Kingdom entrance,” said Scurll. “One that I have met on a podcast. One who likes to drink a little beer, raise a little hell. Put up the middle finger. But I don’t want to ruin any surprises. My lips are sealed.”

