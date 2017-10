The Day In History: The Ultimate Warrior Debuts In WWE

WWE has released the following on Twitter commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of The Ultimate Warrior’s WWE debut:

Who Should Captain SD Live Women’s Team?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who would be your choice to captain the Women’s SmackDown Survivor Series team?”

Here are the current results: