Josh Mathews Addresses Jeff Jarrett’s Impact Termination; Full Audio From Today’s Impact Media Call

Impact Wrestling held their weekly media call earlier today featuring Josh Mathews, Allie and Sienna. We have included a transcription of Josh’s comments regarding Impact Wrestling terminating their relationship with Jeff Jarrett below. (If you use our transcription elsewhere please credit WrestleZone) The full audio from today’s Impact media call can be found at the top of this post or via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes. Exclusive: Jeff Jarrett Claims ‘Anthem Is Out Of Money’; Impact Wrestling & Anthem Issue Response JM: I’m not privied to when the decision was made. I was told when you guys (the media) were told or maybe a little bit before hand. If you look at it logically and everything that has happened from when we made the original announcement about him just being away for awhile. I think a final decision needed to be made before Bound For Glory when we get up to Ottawa. The decision was made and now we can move forward with what we are trying to do with Impact.