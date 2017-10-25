WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Sees Big Rebound, Around The Ring w/ Impact’s Caleb Konley (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.699 million viewers, which is up from the 2.320 million viewers the show brought in last week.

This week’s show was third overall in total viewership, and second overall in the 18-49 demographic, both up from ninth in their respective categories last week.

Around The Ring

The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s Around The Ring with Josh Mathews and Caleb Konley as this week’s guest: