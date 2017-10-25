This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Score, Trevor Lee Says Bound For Glory Could Mark ‘End Of The X Division’? (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live has 41,000 uniques and 61,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 49,000 uniques and 72,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show had 28,000 uniques and 127,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 26,000 uniques and 110,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show, which featured several Survivor Series matches set up, had 69,000 total uniques and 187,000 total interactions, which is down in total uniques from 75,000, but a rise in total interactions from 182,000 last week.

This week’s show moved up a spot to second overall this week in the series and specials category.

Bound For Glory

The following video features a preview for the X Division Championship Ultimate X match at Bound For Glory. Lee says the X Division could cease to exist if he doesn’t leave Ottawa with the title on Sunday, November 5th: