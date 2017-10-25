Jerry Lawler Comments On Kurt Angle’s Return To The Ring At WWE TLC, The Recent Illness Outbreak In The WWE Locker Room

|
On this week’s episode of ‘Dinner With The King,’ co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore chat about Kurt Angle’s WWE in-ring return, and the situation surrounding the illness going around in the WWE. He also talks about Jim Carrey’s documentary about filming ‘Man on the Moon’, which his going to be on Netflix on November 17.
The King also discusses his new Memphis Wrestling television show, potential Vince McMahon biopic, and much more! Here are some highlights:
On the WWE illness:
On Kurt Angle’s return to in-ring competition:
You can listen to the full show below: